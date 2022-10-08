Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Daimyn Scott Lindsey, 26, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Benjamin McGee Jr., 41, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $350 cash. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Micheal Anthony Bell Sr., 49, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $2,374 cash. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcin Strozyk, 37, Hickory Hills, Ill., criminal possession of a forged prescription. No bond listed. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stuart Paul Hamilton, 35, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:47 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

-30-