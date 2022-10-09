Obituary: Anna Belle Caudill, 96, Bardstown

Anna Belle Caudill, 96, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born June 18, 1926, in Mount Eden. She was a homemaker, and a loving mother who loved the Lord. She was a member of Order of The Eastern Star, and Seaton Park Baptist Church.

ANNA BELLE CAUDILL

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Caudill; and two brothers, James Lay and Marion Lay.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda (Wayne) Snodgrass of Bardstown; one son, Tim (Toni) Caudill of Springfield; one granddaughter, Lori Snodgrass; three great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; and three nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington with Bro. Wayne Eads officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Seaton Park Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-