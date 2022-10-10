Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Jessica Noel Wathen, 31, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 3:31 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Danny Martin Fox Jr., 53, Cox’s Creek, wanton endangerment, first-degree; unlawful imprisonment, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 7:56 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Dale Wheatley, 48, South Shore, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.. No bond listed. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Oct. 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-