Obituary: Gerald Vernon Yates, 76, Bloomfield

Gerald Vernon Yates, 76, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born March 7, 1946, in Bloomfield to the late Neal and Virgie Kelien Yates. He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Chaplin-Highview Church of Christ. He had a passion for repairing lawn mowers. He enjoyed playing music with his son, and he loved to hunt and fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Yates.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Foster Yates; two sons, Todd (Cheryl) Yates of Lexington and Brandon (Nikki) Yates of Bloomfield; two sisters, Aleen Barnes of Mount Washington and Marzetta Houghlin of Bloomfield; and six grandchildren, Adeline (Ben) Workman, Foster Yates, Jimmy Yates, Clayton Yates, Rosalie Yates and Owen Yates.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Bruce Dehut officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service and a private inurnment will be in Highview Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-