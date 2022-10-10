Bardstown man indicted, arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 5-year-old child

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 — A Bardstown man was arrested Thursday on child abuse charges following an investigation by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

JONATHAN DAVID ROBINSON

In the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2022, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address on Cliffwood Drive for a report of sexual abuse of a child.

Officers arrived at the home to discover that a female juvenile, 5 years old, was sexually abused by Jonathan David Robinson 43, of Bardstown. Officers gathered evidence and witness statements at the scene, and it was later presented to a Nelson County Grand Jury.

The grand jury issued Indictment warrants were for Robinson’s arrest.

He was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, on charges of sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age, and second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $20,000 cash. Robinson was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

His arraignment in Nelson Circuit Court is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

-30-