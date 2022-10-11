Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

Alejandro Hernandez, 19, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony Tyler Sparrow, 25, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $41,00 cash. Booked at 8:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-