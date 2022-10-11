Obituary: Daisy Emma Thornsberry, 75, formerly of Bardstown

Daisy Emma Thornsberry, 75, formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Sanders Ridge Health Center in Mount Washington. She was born Feb. 15, 1947, in Celina, Tenn., to the late Bethel and Anna Belle McClain Dulworth. She was a former employee of General Electric. She liked to sew, supported veterans, was a member of Radiant Life Church of God and just wanted to go to Heaven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Sherman Bow; and her siblings, Roy Dulworth, John Dulworth, James Dulworth, Elmo Dulworth, Opal Calloway and Donna “Voy” Burris.

She is survived by her husband, Pat Thornsberry of Bardstown; one daughter, Rhonda (Tracy) Douglas of Bardstown; five sons, Darrell (Ninfa) Bow of Virginia, Gary (Susan) Bow of Texas, Charles “Chuck” Bow of Kentucky, Kevin (Tara) Bow and Kevin (Lisa) Thornsberry, both of Taylorsville; two sisters, Arie Mae Liebert of Louisville and Joyce (Junior) Anderson of Celina, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Sonny Mull and Bro. John Loudermilk officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

