Letter: Retired Judge Watts endorses Eric Shelburne in judge executive’s race

To the Editor,

Over the past few months I have been asked by many people who I am supporting for Nelson County Judge Executive. My choice is Eric Sheburne!

Not because he is a Democrat or Republican, but because he is the best candidate to continue the many good things that are happening in Nelson County!

Eric is the best candidate to work in harmony with our cities!

Eric will not burn bridges in Frankfort!

Eric has the sincere heart to continue with treating people fair.

Eric will keep the court informed and will not burn bridges with the magistrates.

Please join me in voting for Eric Shelburne as our next County Judge Executive.

Sincerely,

Dean Watts

retired County Judge Executive