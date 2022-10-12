Obituary: Gary Richard Robbins Sr., 79 Bardstown

Gary Richard Robbins Sr., 79 of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born on April 5, 1943 in Jefferson County. Gary worked for 52 years for Robbins Heating and Air Conditioning. He was remembered by his loved ones as a positive influence on their lives and his passion for caring for others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robbins Sr. and Henrietta Robbins; three brothers, John L. Robbins Jr., Earl Robbins and Larry Robbins; and two sisters, Betty Burnette and Patti Gosnell.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann Robbins; two sons, Gary Richard “Richie” Robbins Jr. and Jason Lee Robbins (Lee Anne); two daughters, Carrie Irene Vessells (Michael) and Cassandra Ann “Cassie” Shaver (Thomas); five grandchildren, Mattie Robbins, Aubrey Robbins, Layton Robbins, Crew Shaver, and Cole Shaver; three brothers, Jack Robbins, Tommy Robbins and Kevin Robbins; four sisters, Norma Jones, Marti Robbins, Beverly Robbins and Suzy Coffey; and several nieces and nephews.

His Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery. Rev. Kien Nguyen will officiate. There will be no visitation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-