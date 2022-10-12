Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Crystal Rose Jones, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Dylon Spalding, 37, New Haven, failure to appear (5 counts). Bond total is $26,600. Booked at 9:34 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

David Allen Marshall, 45, Boston, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Task Force.

Ashley Nicole Hill, 31, Bloomfield, contempt of court (2 counts). Bond total is $50,800. Booked at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Miller Biven, 32, Bloomfield, wanton endangerment, second-degree; failure to wear seat belts; failure to use child restraint device. No bond listed. Booked 6:04 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-