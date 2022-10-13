Letter: Hutchins responds to Watts’ endorsement of his opponent

To the Editor,

The previous Democratic Nelson County Judge Executive has announced his endorsement of my Democratic opponent. This does not come as a surprise for either myself, or many in the county.

It stated that he would be best suited to work in harmony with our cities. As a lifelong servant of this area, not just in election season, I have made lifelong relationships with communities in the outlying areas of Nelson County, and not just in the city of Bardstown. I have worked and advocated for small businesses, farming families, and local churches and schools for decades. I feel I better understand their needs.

It also stated my opponent would not burn bridges in Frankfort. My campaign has been endorsed at the state and federal levels, due to the relationships I have already fostered. I feel Nelson County would be best suited to have a judge that will go to battle for our county. A judge that participates and communicates with our state and federal legislators regularly. For example, attending more than one of the Bourbon Barrel Task Force meetings and following up with leaders on the task force. I have had multiple individual meetings with state legislators to advocate for our county’s best interest, while my opponent has not.

The combination of the former judge and my opponent have resulted in Nelson County awarding big business over $500 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRBs) in the last 3-1/2 years. This resulted in over $9 million in property tax breaks in 2022 alone. Although I agree IRBs are a positive way to bring in more industry into the county, I do not agree on giving 30-year contracts. There should be a balance of enticements and yet still looking after the wellfare of this county.

The retired judge stated my opponent has a sincere heart to continue treating people fair. I challenge how fair it is to expect our Sheriff to continually recruit and train new deputies, while the retired judge admitted they are underpaid. My opponent is on record challenging the sheriff and his requests for better pay the last three years. This can be seen in numerous fiscal court meeting videos.

The endorsement stated that my opponent will keep the court informed and not burn bridges with magistrates. Again, my opponents prior actions are my rebuttal. My opponents defensive outbursts are the reason that the citizens of Nelson County are no longer allowed to speak freely at Fiscal Court meetings, with public comment. I welcome public involvement and comment. The judge is working for the people of Nelson County and they have a right to be heard.

The endorsement explains it is not due to the Democratic Party relationship. I challenge this, as both have shown public support for Joe Biden, Charles Booker, and other radical left supporters. I am a conservative, common sense candidate and of that I am proud.

Again, this endorsement is no surprise as my opponent will be another arm of the current Democratic Party platform. My opponent likes to accuse me of being divisive. I am not divisive, I am realistic. This county and this country needs a reality check. We need strong local leaders who will protect the local taxpayers. We need conservative leaders who welcome differences of opinions and dialogue. We need leaders who will do their best to ensure the safety our citizens and families of Nelson County.

Tim Hutchins

Republican candidate for Nelson County Judge Executive