Obituary: DeVonte ‘DeShon’ ‘D.C.’ Conner, 29, Bardstown
DeVonte “DeShon” “D.C.” Conner, 29, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born July 15, 1993, in Bardstown. He was a member of St. John A.M.E. Zion Church and a very loving, caring person and loved by everybody.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Edna Mae Conner; paternal grandparents, Margaret and Otis Mason; and maternal great-grandparents, Josephine and Edward Conner.
He is survived by one daughter, Aaliyiah Conner of North Carolina; his mother, Notasha Wells of Bardstown; his adopted mother, Joyce Conner of Bardstown; his father, Otis Mason of Bardstown; three sisters, Danyell Nicole Conner of Louisville, Ayanna Mason and Essence Nashye Conner, both of Bardstown; five brothers, Dewayne Mason, Jaylin Conner, Ja’Markiss Calbert, Blake Blandford and Terrell Conner, all of Bardstown; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and a special person, Lynn McFarland Henley of Bardstown.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Parkway Baptist Church with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
