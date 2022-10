Tim Hutchins, left, and Eric Shelburne shake hands at the end of their forum Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 — Tim Hutchins and Eric Shelburne, the Republican and Democratic candidate for Nelson County Judge Executive, squared off in a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, sponsored by WBRT / WOKH and the Nelson County Gazette.

The hourlong debate was broadcast live on BRTV, Bardstown Cable Channel 19, and on WBRT AM/FM. Running time: Just over 1 hour.

