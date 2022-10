NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 — David Avis, the Democratic candidate for District 3 magistrate, was the guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Avis discussed his goals as a magistrate and his priorities if elected to serve the district and the county. Running time: 48 minutes.

-30-