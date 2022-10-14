Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Roger Dale Donahue, 43, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Anthony John Linton, 49, Bardstown, forgery, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Evelyn Celina Stephenson, 50, LaGrange, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; promoting contraband, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Christopher Todd Reed, 37, LaGrange, no registation plate; receiving stolen property ($10,000 ore more); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degre (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Laurren Brooke Rose, 31, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-