Letter: Writer supports Tim Hutchins for Nelson County judge executive

To the editor,

I have worked with Tim Hutchins for 15 years. It is evident by the success of Handy Food Mart that Tim’s business experience and expertise is unmatched. To be effective in any public office, networking is a must. Tim rarely meets a stranger in Nelson County, and his contacts throughout the state will benefit Nelson County.

However, the things that set Tim apart in my opinion are his work ethic, his generosity and his love for Nelson County. He has no agenda, other than he loves Nelson County and its citizens

Ronnie Anglin

Frankfort