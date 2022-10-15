Obituary: Roy Lee Parish, 70, Willisburg

Roy Lee Parish, 70, of Willisburg, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 18, 1951, in Whitley County to the late William M. and Gladys Ritter Parish. He was a retired truck driver, an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed playing online poker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Regina Abel and a great-grandchild, Heavenly Faith Drury.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Chesser Parish; two daughters, Tracey (Scotty) Drury of Bardstown and Amber (Tim) Easterling of Louisville; two sons, Steven (Shannon) Parish of Raywick and Chris (Katherine) Parish of Bardstown; two stepdaughters, Kristy (Brian) Miles and Jessica (Todd) Staten, both of Willisburg; one stepson, Bradley (Heather) Carney of Willisburg; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

