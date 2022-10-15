Obituary: Bishop Sherley Adkins, 87, Bardstown

Bishop Sherley Adkins, 87, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 24, 1935, in Black Oak. He was an ordained bishop for The Church of God (Cleveland, Tenn.). He was a pastor for 35 years, a Hospice chaplain and police chaplain for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Valley Station Church of God in Louisville.

BISHOP SHERLEY ADKINS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Hattie Adkins; two sisters, Kathleen Woodward, and Rita Webb; and five brothers, Cecil Adkins, Robert Adkins, Joe Adkins, John Adkins, and Kenneth Adkins.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ethel Mays Adkins of Bardstown; two daughters, Sharon Adkins (Bishop Timothy) Bass of Louisville, and Brenda Adkins (Rick) Bewley of Bardstown; five grandchildren, T. J. (Amy) Bass, Brittnia Bewley, Bethany (Chris) Wilkinson, Meagan (Bryan) Holt, and Joseph (Samantha) Bass; seven great-grandchildren, Timmy Bass, Caleb Bass, Solomon Case, Harper Holt, Nathen Wilkinson, Wade Holt, and Maddie Bass; several nieces and nephews; and many spiritual sons in the ministry.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bishop Timothy Bass officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Valley Station Church of God.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

