Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Christopher Douglas Hardesty, 36, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (LSD); trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 pounds); trafficking controlled substance, second-degree (anabolic steroid); trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree (unspecified Schecule 3 drug); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Scott Rust, 42, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding 10 mph over limit; no insurance card.

Booked at 12:26 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Terry Holcomb, 20, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, second-degree; reckless driving. Booked at 1:31 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stevette Bowman Hutchins, 52, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 2:07 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aquintus Lynn Phillips, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 7:04 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

-30-