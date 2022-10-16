Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

John William Culver, 30, Cox’s Creek, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disregarding stop sign. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sean Robert Brown, 46, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Joseph Dylan Muncy, 24, contempt of court; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,988 cash. Booked at 9:57 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-