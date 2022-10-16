Obituary: Linda Lee Lymes, 66, Bardstown, formerly of Boston

Linda Lee Lymes, 66 of Bardstown, formerly of Boston, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown.

She was born Dec. 18, 1955, to the late Richard and Miranda Lymes. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends whenever she could. She was a loving sister, aunt and friend and she enjoyed her Landmark family. Her loving spirit will be missed by many.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Landmark of Bardstown for the care they gave.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Miranda Lymes; and two sisters, Sue Fraizer and Carrie Brown.

She leaves to cherish her memories, four sisters, Betty Curtsinger of Boston, Hazel Turner, Stelia Tepper and Nancy Keith all of Bardstown; one brother, Richard G. Lymes Jr. of Rineyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen and a family gathering will be held at later date.

The Rust Funeral Home in New Haven was in charge of arrangements.

-30-