Obituary: Christopher Lee Thompson, 44, Bardstown

Christopher Lee Thompson, 44, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was an employee of Thoroughbred Express Car Wash in Bardstown. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church, and an avid University of Louisville fan. He loved cars, car shows and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford “Tippy” Thompson (Bernetty) and Kelso Skidmore (Mildred); and one brother, Gerald Skidmore.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lesley Thompson; two daughters, Chloe Mink and Tori Mink; two sons; his father, Randy Thompson (Emma); his mother, Vicky Riley (Marvin); two sisters, Veronica McClain (Chad) and Amanda Perkins (John); one granddaughter, Paisley Jean Lanham; his nephews, Chase McClain and Varrick McClain; and his fur baby, Harley.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the funeral home.

At the family’s request, please make all contributions to the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

