Flaget Memorial Hospital reopens its 12-bed Skilled Nursing Unit

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 — Flaget Memorial Hospital recently reopened its Skilled Nursing Unit, a 12-bed unit that serves patients who need skilled nursing care after a hospital stay. The unit temporarily paused its services in September 2020 due to regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) related to COVID-19.

The Skilled Nursing Unit staff members were reassigned within the hospital during the temporary closure of the unit.

“We are thrilled to once again be able to offer this important service to our community,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “While the unit was temporarily closed, we worked with our community partners to ensure those who needed skilled nursing care could receive it. We all felt the effects of the pandemic, and we’re so glad to experience some normalcy again as the unit reopens.”

Flaget Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Unit has been recognized in past years for the quality care it provides to patients, including being among a select group of facilities nationwide and in Kentucky to receive an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), as part of its 2020 Nursing Home Compare Five-Star Quality Rating System.

For more information on services offered at Flaget Memorial Hospital, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/flaget-memorial-hospital-bardstown.

