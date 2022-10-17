Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Kevin Michael Russell, 55, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to or improper signal. No bond listed. Booked at 12:27 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeffrey Lynn Fulkerson, 36, New Haven, violation of a Kentucky protective order; menacing; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Anthony Cox, 18, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Boooked at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

