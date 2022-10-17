Obituary: Patricia Ann Buie, 76, Nazareth

Patricia Ann Buie, 76, of Nazareth, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home. She was a Catholic by faith and enjoyed reading, a good meal, and spending time with family and friends. She was born in Owensboro to the late Drury and Willie Mae Payne.

PATRICIA ANN BUIE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one a sister, Marie Michelle Elmore; and one brother, James Carroll Payne.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Rodriguez (Poncho) and Trenessa Auberry (Stephen); one son, Robert Lynn Phillips (Tammy Simpson); one brother, Tommy Payne; seven grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Amber Pennington (Brad), Stephen O. Auberry, Billy (Natasha) Auberry, Cody Auberry, Johnathen (Caitlyn) Auberry, and Noah Phillips; and two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Raylen.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial to follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, and after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

