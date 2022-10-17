Obituary: Charles Edward Sidebottom, 77, Boston

Charles Edward Sidebottom, 77, of Boston, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Boston. He was a graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was retired from Bird Vinyl in Bardstown and formerly worked at Pepper Mail based in Elizabethtown.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ansel and Lottie (Devers) Sidebottom; and his wife, Connie M. (Fields) Sidebottom.

He is survived by one daughter, Heidi Sidebottom.

There will be a graveside military service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with arrangements.

