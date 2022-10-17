Obituary: Sheron Luvena Williams, 35, Willisburg

Sheron Luvena Williams, 35, of Willisburg, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 10, 1987, in Louisville to Roy and Anne Marie Franck Williams. She was a great mother and loved being with her children. She was a country girl at heart and liked being on the farm where she could hunt and fish. Her favorite holiday was Halloween.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Manuela Isak; two brothers, Kevin Williams and Walter Isak; and one niece, Alyssa Hailey Williams.

She is survived by two children, Colton Boblitt and Leah Boblitt, both of Willisburg; her mother, Anne Marie Franck Williams of Lexington; her father, Roy Williams of New Castle; two sisters, Jessica Williams of Bardstown and Sabrina Strauss of Austria; three brothers, James (Valerie) Williams of Georgetown, Tyrone (Krissy) Williams of Springfield and Mark (Taelor) Williams of Lexington.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Jackson officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, ,at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

