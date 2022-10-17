Obituary: Paul Lewis Hardin, 82, Bardstown

Paul Lewis Hardin, 82, of Bardstown, returned to the Lord with the family by his side on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. He was a 1958 graduate of Bloomfield High School, a retired maintenance employee of General Electric where he worked for 38 years, and an Amazon employee for 15 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Mount Washington. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, fishing, and playing cards. He was an avid UK fan and known in the family for never missing a birthday, anniversary or holiday greeting.

PAUL LEWIS HARDIN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Marshall and Florence Hardin; one sisters, Mary Jo Morgan; and one brother, Bobby C. Hardin.

He is survived by three children, Paula Eschman (Brian), Troy Hardin (Kimberly), and Crystal White (Ryan); one sister, Shirley Ann Royalty (Marshall); eight grandchildren, Brianna Thomason (Cameron), Marissa Eschman (Ben), Peyton Hardin, Samuel Hardin, Bailey White, Bella White, Barrett Hardin and Brady Hardin; three great-grandchildren, Cayden Vincent, Beckett Privett and Madison Privett; and a host of dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highview Cemetery, Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home of Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

-30-