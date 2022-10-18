Incumbents for Bardstown City Council bypass Thrasher candidate forum

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 — Six of the 12 candidates for Bardstown City Council participated in a candidate forum sponsored by Don Thrasher’s Nelson County America First PAC Monday night at Thomas Nelson High School. None of the six incumbent candidates chose to take part in the candidate forum. Given the questions and allegations implied by many of the questions, it was probably a good move on the incumbents’ part. Running time: 1 hour, 42 minutes.

-30-