Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 17-18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Christoper Eugene Gilbert, 49, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.. No bond listed. Booked at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

James Jackson Manning, 29, Hodgenville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 11:49 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Renee Hall, 32, Mount Washington, promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Ray Norman, 37, Bardstown, promoting contraband, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:51 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

Jacob Layne Marshall, 23, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting contraband, first-degree; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clinton Lewis Cardwell, 30, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000 value. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carrie Denise Thompson, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022,, by Probation & Parole.

Eric John Young, 52, Shepherdsville, theft of identity of another without consent. No bond listed. Booked at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Sterling Skyles, 25, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

James Keashon Johnson, 33, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $25,415. Booked at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Merri Leigh Nelson, 65, Bardstown, contempt of court (3 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-