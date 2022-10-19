Obituary: Alma Rose Marksbury, 94, Fairfield

Alma Rose Marksbury, 94, of Fairfield, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. She was born June 5, 1928, to the late Ollie and Lucy Pullman Hahn. She was a homemaker and farmer. She enjoyed playing Rook, and was a lifetime member of Little Union Baptist church where she taught Sunday school.

ALMA ROSE MARKSBURY

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Marksbury; one daughter, Wanda Runner; one daughter-in-law, Peggy Marksbury; and six siblings.

She is survived by one son, Gary Marksbury; one son-in-law, Mike Runner; one sister, Emma Lee Jones; four grandchildren, Steven Runner, Scott Marksbury (Tammy), Dana Spalding (Kevin), and Danny Marksbury (Amanda); eight great-grandchildren; and a host of dearly loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

the funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Will Sipes officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-