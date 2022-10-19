Obituary: Gerald Dean Yates, 76, Bardstown

Gerald Dean Yates, 76, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born June 15, 1946, in Washington County. He worked for Mackin Trucking. He enjoyed being outdoors, golfing, fishing, and hunting, and hanging out at the Armory dancing. He always liked to tell jokes.

GERALD DEAN YATES

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Gertie Yates; one great-granddaughter, Renesmae Yates; one sisters, Rose Marie Yates; and two brothers, William L. “Yankee” Yates and Kenny Settles.

He is survived by one daughter, Dana (Jim) Downs of Bardstown; one son, Jerry Yates of Bardstown; four sisters, Barbara Hamilton, Dorothy Downs, Leona Thompson, and Shelia Bryant; eight grandchildren, Christina (Victor) Ortiz, Tiffeney (Brian) Schaad, Kimberly Carlton, Rebecca (Derek) Simpson, Kayla Kidwell, Jessica Yates, Brandon Yates, and Miranda Yates; and 22 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Scott Turner officiating. A private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

