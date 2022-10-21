Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Patrick Lee Johnson, 42, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Justin David Smith, 36, Frankfort, serving bench warrant for court. Bond is $10,500. Booked at 10:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Raffo Culver, 57, Bloomfield, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael James Murphy, 44, Chaplin, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 5:33 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erick Dylan Brown, 30, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:54 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Daniel Jene Lacy, 39, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession, drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; no tail lamps. No bond listed. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-