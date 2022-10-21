Obituary: Darrell Ernon Burgin, 82, formerly of Nelson County

Darrell Ernon Burgin, 82, formerly of Nelson County, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. He was born in Nelson County July 16, 1940, to the late Ernon Victor Burgin and Martha Orene Nation Burgin.

He graduated from Bloomfield High School. He worked for Globe Union for 9 years, Burgin Battery, and owned Burgin Oil. He was a member of Ninevah Christian Church in Lawrenceburg. He enjoyed coaching basketball, coaching softball and working hauling fuel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernon Victor Burgin and Martha Orene Nation Burgin.

He is survived by three daughters, Rhonda Brown (Timmy), Madison Burgin, and Alexandra Robinson (Austin); one son, Rodney Burgin (Barbara); one sister, Gloria Sweazy; a special caregiver, Amiah Mason; three grandchildren, Lydia Wensil (Tim), Sara Prewitt, and Hannah Earich (Evan); and four great-grandchildren, Emmerson Kate Wensil, Evelyn Earich, Stella Prewitt, and Channing Wensil.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Ninevah Christian Church.

Honorary pallbearers were Leo Stivers, Ed Stivers, Ray Perry, Doug Voorhies, Anthony Wilcox, Randy Sweazy, Jason Woodside, Joe Bayless, Larry Thomas, and Greg Spicer.

Arrangements were entrusted to Saffell House Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg.

