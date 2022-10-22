Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

Vernon Paul Chandler, 31, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 12:23 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Wayne Girdley Jr, 37, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); rear license not illuminated; no insurance card; improper use of blue lights. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 12:57 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Samantha Ann Sullivan, 39, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:27 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David William Ulery, 55, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended operators license. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 2:32 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashton Thomas Anson, 21, LaGrange, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deniesha Noelle Hobbs, 26, Louisville, wanton endangerment, second-degree (police officer). No bond listed. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Jacob Auston Rogers, 20, Bardstown, failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 3:08 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

