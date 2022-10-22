Video: Nelson County Gazette debuts WBRT ‘Tim Talks’ series ahead of election

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 — Today we have a new feature for voters ahead of the Nov. 8th General Election — WBRT’s “Tim Talks” interview series.

“Tim Talks” feature station manager Roth Stratton interviewing Tim Hutchins about a wide range of topics related to county government and his ideas for improving the services county government can affordably provide.

This “Tim Talks” topics include:

Tim’s involvement at Samuels/Deatsville community in schools, churches, sporting events..



He just returned from a distilled spirits tax meeting in Frankfort.



His personal politics – fiscal conservation



The use of Industrial Revenue Bonds.



Not in favor of an emergency services tax.



In favor of a multi-use recreational complex with a pool, and would prefer to have many private partners participating in its funding.



History of Dean Watts Park



His leadership, relationships with state, federal elected officials.

FUTURE INSTALLMENTS of Tim Talks will include Tim talking about the Nelson County Jail, the county road department, county services and sheriff’s office pay.

-30-