Obituary: Joseph Julian ‘Junior’ Nalley Jr., 74, Cox’s Creek

Joseph Julian “Junior” Nalley Jr., 74, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Manton. He was a retired employee of Rainbow Bakery in Louisville with 28 years of service. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and fought in Vietnam. He was a foster parent to hundreds of children. He was a huge coin collector and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was of the Catholic faith.

JOSEPH JULIAN “JUNIOR”NALLEY JR.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Marie Nalley; his parents, Joseph Julian and Naomi Marie Bell Nalley; five sisters, Judy Marie Nalley, Rhoda Della Metcalf, Mary Henrietta Fogle, Madonna Rose Bowman, and Joyce Ann Norris; and two brothers, Michael Edward Nalley and Truman Jerome “Jerry” Nalley.

Survivors include three daughters, Amy Nalley of Bardstown, Sarah Nalley of Bardstown, and Desirea Nalley of Louisville; two sons, Scott Nalley (Whitney) of Cox’s Creek, and Hank Nalley (Joshua) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; three sisters, Wanda Bartley of Bardstown, Patty Bruner (Greg) and Sue Miles (Danny) both of Saint Francis; five brothers, Joe Nalley (Sherry) of Clarksville, Tenn., Jimmy Nalley and Bruce Nalley, both of Lebanon, Steven “Sarge” Nalley of Raywick, and Bert Nalley (Celia) of Hepzibah, Ga.; five grandchildren, Kaydince, Mackinlee, Amariyah, Nia, and Tanner; and his former wife, Phyllis Marie Nalley of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Manton where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

