Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

Jacob Michael Linton, 30, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 12:34 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric. A. Simmons, 40, Ekron, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 58, Versailles, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $700 cash. Booked at 3:02 a.m. Saturday,Oct. 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kalin Markess Williams, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Booked at 3:09 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Juan Diego Baltazar, 24, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 8:19 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Patrick Geoghegan, 38, Seracy, Ark., parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 7:35 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

