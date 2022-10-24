Obituary: Marie Carol French, 67, Hodgenville

Marie Carol French, 67, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Audubon Hospital in Louisville. Disabled by an accident at an early age, she spent nearly her entire life under the loving care of her parents. For the last year she lived at Nazareth Home in Louisville. Throughout her life, faith was very important to her and she enjoyed attending Mass and receiving Holy Communion and participating in other activities.

MARIE CAROL FRENCH

Despite her disabilities, she lived a happy life and had a positive impact on everyone she met.

She is survived by her parents, Jackie and Jean Cecil French of Hodgenville; two sisters, Sharon French and Ann (Tim) Elder, both of Louisville; one brother, Kevin (Madeleine) French of Fairfax, Va.; two nieces, Emily (Rob) French-Ellis, and Eliza French; two nephews, James Elder and Michael Elder; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, with a prayer service by the Rev. Brian Kenny officiating at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville. Burial is at St. Ann Cemetery in Howardstown.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-