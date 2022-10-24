Obituary: Nancy ‘Sharon’ Vittitow, 75, Nazareth

Nancy “Sharon” Vittitow, 75, of Nazareth, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 4, 1946, in Cynthiana to the late Woodie and Margie Rita Boone Vittitow. She was a former employee of Kline Brothers in Louisville. She was a member of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by two sisters, Ann Marie Vittitow (James) Dickerson and Peggy Vittitow (Odell) Flener, both of Bardstown; three brothers, William Mike Vittitow of Springfield, Dwight J. (Barbara) Vittitow of Bardstown and Douglas R. Vittitow of Reno, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family honored her wishes for cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

