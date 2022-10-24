Letter: Former corrections official endorses Justin Hall for county jailer

To the editor,

My name is Kelly White, and I am the former deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Corrections and have worked extensively in corrections for more than 20 years in Kentucky and many other states.

I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the finest correctional staff members. And that is why I am writing this letter of endorsement for the Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall.

During my time as the with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, I had the pleasure to work with many hard-working correctional team members, and Justin is one of the finest examples of correctional leadership.

If we take a look at the experience of the candidates, Justin Hall clearly has a great deal of practical experience guiding a multi-faceted, multimillion-dollar correctional operation than any other candidate.

Justin Hall’s leadership of the Hardin and Nelson Counties Detention Centers is a record to be very proud of.

The candidate with the most correctional facility operations experience is Justin Hall and that is why it is without any reservation that I endorse Justin for Jailer of Nelson County.

Kelly White

former deputy commissioner,

Kentucky Department of Corrections