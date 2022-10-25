Letter: Eric Shelburne is writer’s choice for next county judge executive

To the editor,

My choice for Nelson County judge executive is Eric Shelburne. Just spend a little time with him and you’ll agree. He a good, hard-working individual who wants to make Nelson county a shining star.

As a retired person, he will devote all his time to the voters of Nelson County. After all, this is a full-time position, so Eric won’t be distracted by other business ventures his opponent has.

Do your research on the candidates and you will find that Eric is your easy choice without the baggage his opponent carries.

Michael Wheatley