Obituary: Clifton ‘Cliff’ Hutchison, 84, Bardstown

Clifton “Cliff” Hutchison, 84, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Augusta. He was a letter carrier with the post office. He was a member of NALC Branch 14, and Mill Creek Baptist Church.

CLIFTON “CLIFF” HUTCHISON

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Ruby Hutchison; and an infant sister.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maurita Sue Hutchison of Bardstown; two daughters, Mindy Freeland of Fort Worth, Texas, and Keri (Vernon) Jewell of Bardstown; one sister, Hilda Tapp of Charleston, Ind.; four grandchildren, Nicholas Freeland, Brady Freeland, Erica Freeland, and Virginia Jewell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Vernon Jewell officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-