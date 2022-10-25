Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Landon Joseph Isiah Fennell, 21, Guston, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); driving on a DUI suspended license; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); failure to or improper signal. Booked at 2:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Jackson Brown, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury); terroristic threatening. Bond is $2,500. Booked at 12:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mack Thomas St. Clair III, 40, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Luis Manuel Calderon, 37, Wesley Chapel, Fla., flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,000 cash. booked at 10:17 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-