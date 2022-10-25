Obituary: John William ‘Jack’ Schurfeld, 78, Bardstown

John William “Jack” Schurfeld, 78, of Bardstown, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late John Augusta and Pauline Davis Schurfeld. He was the owner of Schurfeld Sales and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid golfer and he loved his family, friends, and animals.

JOHN WILLIAM “JACK” SCHURFELD

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tony Schurfeld; and one sister, Janet Phipps.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly Walters Schurfeld; two daughters, Denise (David) Melton of Alabama and Sandra (Tony) Holt of Bardstown; two sons, Roy (Jeanie) Schurfeld of Alabama and Terry (Debbie) Schurfeld of Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family followed his wishes for cremation. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-