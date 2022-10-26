Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

Michale Todd Maddox, 52, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Marissa Mae Williams, 23, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Lynn Rabbeth, 39, Bardstown, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, from $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $10,500. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Kyle Ramsey, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $500 cash. Booked at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Stuart Jones, 39, Newark, Ohio, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Michael Brown, 39, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond is $3,000 cash. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Dawn Hoard, 46, Bloomfield, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Christine Dawn Nation, 34, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); possession of marijuana; endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-