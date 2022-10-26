Video: Hutchins interviewed by ‘Bradford & Brooks’ ahead of Nov. 8 election

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 — Tim Hutchins, the Republican candidate for Nelson County judge-executive, was the guest interviewed by Jim and Margie on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Tim was asked to respond to questions about county employee concerns for their job security and other aspects of how he plans to operate county government if he wins the election. Running time: 47 minutes, 32 seconds.

