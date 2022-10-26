Obituary: David James Alberts, 74, New Haven

David James Alberts, 74, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was a former driver for Edlin Bros. Trucking and a Catholic by faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Rose Shuffitt Alberts; and his parents, Walter James Alberts and Dorothy Oquendo.

Survivors include one daughter, Jolene Hunt; three grandchildren, Chase Parrish, Leena Parrish and Ashlea Parrish; and two great-grandchildren, Ariel and Kash.

Cremation was chosen with burial in Little Brick Cemetery.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

