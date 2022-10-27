Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 26-27, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Crystal Dawn Marie Walker, 37, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000. Booked at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Holly Marie Ray, 58, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000. Booked at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Matthew Franklin Stewart, 41, Louisville, failure to appear; fugitive (warrant not required). Bond is $50 cash. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Edgar Parker Jr., 35, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury’ assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Richard Devan Thompson, 27, Shepherdsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register transfer of a vehicle; no insurance; no registration plates. No bond listed. booked at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-