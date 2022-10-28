Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 27-28, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Thomas Joseph Weakley, 28, Bardstown, distribution of obscene matter to minors under 12; distribution of obscene matter to minors over 12 but under 18 years of age. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:54 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Allen Goodlett, 26, Harrodsburg, wanton endangerment, first-degree; murder, domestic violence; kidnapping, adult; unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; resisting arrest; violation of a Kentucky protective order; criminal mischief, first-degree; reckless driving; speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; no seat belts; disregarding stop sign; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Marcia Denise Sutton, 49, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 2:42 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Patrick Burke, 28, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $250. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Samantha Jo Stevens, 28, Bloomfield, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,500. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Joshuah Challon Forsee, 44, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $783 cash. Booked at 3:48 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Teri Lynn Carter, 49, Springfield, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. No bond listed. booked at 9:02 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

April Lorriane Boone, 48, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light. No bond listed. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Ann Dooley, 45, Bardstown, driving on a DUI suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-